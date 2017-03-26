His Majesty sends congratulatory message to Bangladesh

HIS Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam sent congratulatory messages to Md Abdul Hamid, President of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh; and Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh; as well as the Government and the people of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh on the occasion of the Independence Day of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh.

In His Majesty’s message to Md Abdul Hamid, His Majesty expressed his great pleasure with the warm relations and close cooperation between the two countries and people over the years, and looked forward to continue enhancing the Commonwealth, NAM and OIC partnerships.

In His Majesty’s message to Sheikh Hasina, His Majesty looked forward to strengthening the much-valued and long-standing relations between the two countries and people, both bilaterally and in international affairs.

In ending the messages, His Majesty prayed that Allah the Almighty bless Md Abdul Hamid and Sheikh Hasina with good health and happiness and the People’s Republic of Bangladesh with continued peace, progress and prosperity.