Her Majesty receives wife of Pakistan Armed Forces chief, spouses of foreign envoys

| Azrol Azmi |

HER Majesty Duli Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Hajah Saleha binti Al-Marhum Pengiran Pemancha Pengiran Anak Haji Mohamed Alam received in separate audiences, the wife of General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Pakistan Armed Forces and spouses of foreign envoys.

Her Majesty first received in audience Begum Maliha Bhatti, the wife of the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Pakistan Armed Forces.

Accompanying Begum Maliha Bhatti were Saffana Tariq, the wife of the High Commissioner of The Islamic Republic of Pakistan to Brunei Darussalam; and Awatif Jawa, the wife of the Pakistan Defence Advisor accredited to Brunei Darussalam.

Also present at the ceremony was Pengiran Datin Nuur ‘Izzah Nabilah binti Pengiran Haji Ahmad Mahdi Al-Sufri, the wife of the Commander of the Royal Brunei Armed Forces.

Her Majesty then received in audience Abeda Islam, wife of Air Vice Marshal Mahmud Hussain, the High Commissioner of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh to Brunei Darussalam.

Her Majesty lastly received Nguyen Thi Minh Hang, wife of Do Anh Tuan, the Ambassador of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam to Brunei Darussalam.

The audience ceremonies took place at the Istana Nurul Iman yesterday.