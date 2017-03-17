Her Majesty receives spouse of Laos minister

| Azrol Azmi |

HER Majesty Duli Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Hajah Saleha binti Al-Marhum Pengiran Pemancha Pengiran Anak Haji Mohamed Alam yesterday received in audience Alouny Kommasith, the spouse of Saleumxay Kommasith, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic.

Accompanying Alouny Kommasith was Phimpa Kindavong, the spouse of the Ambassador of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic to Brunei Darussalam, Amphay Kindavong.

Also in attendance was Datin Paduka Tan Bee Yong, the spouse of Pehin Orang Kaya Pekerma Dewa Dato Seri Setia Lim Jock Seng, Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade II.

The audience ceremony took place at the Istana Nurul Iman.