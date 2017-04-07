His Majesty receives Pakistan Armed Forces chief

| Azrol Azmi |

HIS Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, the Minister of Defence and the Supreme Commander of the Royal Brunei Armed Forces (RBAF) yesterday received in audience General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Pakistan Armed Forces, who is in the country for a three-day introductory visit from April 6-8, 2017.

Accompanying General Zubair Mahmood Hayat were Major General (Rtd) Tariq Rashid Khan, High Commissioner of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to Brunei Darussalam; Brigadier Muhammad Aqeel, Principal Staff Officer (PSO) to Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee; and Commodore Jawad Ahmed, Pakistan Defence Advisor accredited to Brunei Darussalam.

Also present at the ceremony were First Admiral (Rtd) Dato Seri Pahlawan Abdul Aziz bin Haji Mohd Tamit, Deputy Minister of Defence; Pehin Datu Pekerma Jaya Major General Dato Paduka Seri Mohd Tawih bin Abdullah, the Commander of the RBAF; and Captain (Rtd) Haji Mohammad Amirul Shahnoel bin Haji Mohammad Noeh, Acting Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Defence.

The audience ceremony took place at the Istana Nurul Iman.