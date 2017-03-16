Her Majesty receives Crown Princess of Pahang

| Azrol Azmi |

HER Majesty Duli Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Hajah Saleha binti Al-Marhum Pengiran Pemancha Pengiran Anak Haji Mohamed Alam, the Royal Patron of the Girl Guides Association of Brunei Darussalam (PPPBD) yesterday consented to receive Her Royal Highness Tunku Hajjah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah binti Duli Yang Maha Mulia Sultan Iskandar Ismail, the Crown Princess of Pahang, Malaysia, who is the Royal Patron of the Friends of Asia Pacific World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts (FAPW) at the Istana Nurul Iman.

Present during the audience ceremony was Her Royal Highness Princess Hajah Rashidah Sa’adatul Bolkiah, the President of PPPBD who received the Royalty Membership Pin recently from the Crown Princess of Pahang, Malaysia.

Also present during the audience ceremony were members of PPPBD and FAPW.

The ceremony concluded with the exchange of gifts between the royal patrons and members.