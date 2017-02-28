Her Majesty receives audiences

| Azrol Azmi |

HER Majesty Duli Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Hajah Saleha binti Al-Marhum Pengiran Pemancha Pengiran Anak Haji Mohamed Alam yesterday afternoon consented to receive in separate audiences the newly-appointed Ambassador of Brunei Darussalam to Japan and the spouse of the newly-appointed Ambassador of Brunei Darussalam to the Sultanate of Oman.

Her Majesty first consented to receive in audience Kamilah binti Haji Mohd Hanifah, Ambassador of Brunei Darussalam to Japan.

Her Majesty then consented to receive in audience Hajah Shukrinah binti Haji Ibrahim, wife to Haji Sulaini bin Haji Said, Ambassador of Brunei Darussalam to the Sultanate of Oman.

The audience ceremony was held at the Istana Nurul Iman.