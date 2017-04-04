His Majesty receives in audience M’sian minister

| Azrol Azmi |

HIS Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, yesterday afternoon received in audience Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak, Minister of Communications and Multimedia of Malaysia.

During the audience ceremony, His Majesty received an invitation for the coronation ceremony of His Majesty Sultan Muhammad V, the 15th Yang Di-Pertuan Agong of Malaysia.

Accompanying the Minister of Communications and Multimedia of Malaysia were Dato’ Seri Syed Danial bin Syed Ahmad, Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal; and Datuk Ghulam Jelani bin Khanizaman, High Commissioner of Malaysia to Brunei Darussalam.

Also present during the audience ceremony were Pehin Orang Kaya Pekerma Dewa Dato Seri Setia Lim Jock Seng, Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade II; and Yang Amat Mulia Pengiran Penggawa Laila Bentara Istiadat Diraja Dalam Istana Pengiran Haji Alauddin bin Pengiran Paduka Tuan Pengiran Haji Abu Bakar, the Grand Chamberlain.

The audience ceremony took place at the Istana Nurul Iman.