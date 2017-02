His Majesty receives in audience Malaysian Deputy PM

HIS Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, yesterday afternoon received in audience Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Home Affairs of Malaysia, who is currently in Brunei Darussalam on an official visit.

During the audience ceremony, His Majesty and Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi discussed bilateral relations between Brunei Darussalam and Malaysia. Accompanying Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was Datuk Ghulam Jelani bin Khanizaman, High Commissioner of Malaysia to Brunei Darussalam.

Also present during the ceremony was Pehin Orang Kaya Pekerma Dewa Dato Seri Setia Lim Jock Seng, Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade II; Pehin Datu Singamanteri Colonel (Rtd) Dato Seri Setia (Dr) Awang Haji Mohammad Yasmin bin Haji Umar, Minister of Energy and Industry at the Prime Minister’s Office; and Dato Paduka Awang Haji Hamdan bin Haji Abu Bakar, Deputy Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office.

The ceremony took place at the Istana Nurul Iman.