His Majesty presents prizes to TAIB Entrepreneurship Programme winners

| Azlan Othman |

HIS Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam presented prizes to winners of the Perbadanan Tabung Amanah Islam Brunei (TAIB) Entrepreneurship Programme during a ceremony held in conjunction with the company’s 25th anniversary at the International Convention Centre (ICC) in Berakas yesterday.

Al-Huffaz Management, a company that provides religious classes and functions, was voted as the winner of the programme and received $5,000 as the prize.

Haji Mohammad Loqman Al-Hakim bin Haji Hamdan, founder of Al-Huffaz Management, expressed his delight in winning the programme and thanked TAIB and DARe (Darussalam Enterprise) for guiding them.

“My presentation, vision, market validation and profit and loss were looked at in the competition. Al-Huffaz is the only one that provides religious services such Khatam Al-Quran and Al-Quran classes to residential houses where 67 educators from Universiti Islam Sultan Sharif Ali (UNISSA), Religious Teachers University College of Seri Begawan and some from Universiti Brunei Darussalam (UBD) are involved in teaching 347 students,” Loqman said.

“We are certified by the Brunei Islamic Religious Council (MUIB) and business is really good and have received an overwhelming res-ponse. I don’t even have to spend a single penny to hire a new student.

“People call us every day and our aspiration is to make Bruneians Al-Quran literate. We plan to teach Arabic Language to carry-out an Islamic leadership course and Islamic finance,” he added.

Awangku Ahmad Akram bin Pengiran Haji Mohd Idrus, the Proprietor of Steamy Ridez and Cleaning Services, won the second prize and received $3,000.

Awangku Ahmad said income from the business is enough to pay his eight workers.

“The TAIB Entreprenuership Programme assisted me a lot in developing my business. TAIB assessed us in terms of pitching our business and revenue model,” he said.

The programme aimed to provide opportunities to local company owners to enhance their knowledge in the field of business, marketing and finance as well as to build their self-confidence when meeting customers and local and foreign investors.

The TAIB Entrepreneurship Programme was conducted from January 4-18. Fifty-four participants joined the programme.

Ten finalists were selected to pitch their business ideas and strategies within a limited period to three local and foreign judges. Three winners were identified.

In an effort to have entre-preneurs develop and contribute towards economic diversification, TAIB is offering financing without profits under the ‘Qardhul Hasan’ concept with a maximum of $25,000 subject to terms and conditions.