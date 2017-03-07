His Majesty opens 13th session of Legislative Council

| Lyna Mohamad |

HIS Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, Minister of Finance and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, consented to open the 13th session of the Legislative Council (LegCo) yesterday at the LegCo building in Jalan Dewan Majlis.

Also in attendance were His Royal Highness Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah, the Crown Prince and Senior Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office as Ex-Officio Member of the LegCo; His Royal Highness Prince Mohamed Bolkiah; His Royal Highness Prince Haji Sufri Bolkiah; and His Royal Highness Prince Haji Jefri Bolkiah.

Upon arrival, His Majesty and other members of the royal family were welcomed by LegCo Speaker YB Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Lela Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Abdul Rahman bin Dato Setia Haji Mohamed Taib.

After receiving the royal salute, His Majesty and other members of the royal family were ushered into the Legislative Council Chamber Hall.

Following the procession bearing the ceremonial mace, the monarch delivered a titah after which a Doa Selamat was read by State Mufti, Pehin Datu Seri Maharaja Dato Paduka Seri Setia (Dr) Ustaz Haji Awang Abdul Aziz bin Juned.

After the opening ceremony, the LegCo Speaker announced that the first meeting of the 13th LegCo session was adjourned to 9am on March 7.

LegCo will convene to review and ratify the minutes of the 12th session that was held from March 5 to 22, 2016.

The 13th LegCo Meeting will be chaired by LegCo Speaker YB Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Lela Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Abdul Rahman and assisted by LegCo Clerk 1 Pehin Orang Kaya Pekerma Jaya Dato Paduka Haji Judin bin Haji Asar and LegCo Deputy Clerk Rose Aminah binti Haji Ismail.

LegCo members are composed of official members holding the positions of Prime Minister and Cabinet Ministers, appointed members bestowed with titles, appointed members who have achieved merits and appointed members representing all of the four districts.

The first session will hear discussions on the government budget for the 2017-2018 financial year and other issues related to government ministries, which have been forwarded to the council.

The LegCo was established in accordance with Chapter 23 and Chapter 24 of the 1959 Brunei Constitution. It was suspended in 1984 and reconvened on September 25, 2004 in conjunction with His Majesty’s 58th birthday on July 15, 2004.

It serves as a medium for the public to be involved, while contributing towards the development of the country through discussions.