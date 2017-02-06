His Majesty leads team to victory in polo finals

| Khairil Hassan |

HIS Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam yesterday led the Black Team to an 8-5 victory against the Grey Team in the finals of the Richard Mille Charity Polo Tournament for the Children’s Cancer Foundation (YASKA), at the Royal Brunei Polo and Riding Club.

In this photo, His Majesty, His Royal Highness Prince ‘Abdul Wakeel, Her Royal Highness Princess ‘Azemah Ni’matul Bolkiah and Her Royal Highness Princess Ameerah Wardatul Bolkiah are seen with children from YASKA.