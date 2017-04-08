His Majesty joins first Friday prayer at Kg Sengkarai mosque

| Azaraimy HH |

HIS Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam joined residents of Kampong Sengkarai and its surrounding areas for the first Friday prayer at the newly-built Pengiran Anak Haji Mohamed Alam Mosque in Kampong Sengkarai.

Upon arrival, the monarch was received by Minister of Religious Affairs Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin bin Pengarah Dato Paduka Haji Awang Othman and State Mufti Pehin Datu Seri Maharaja Dato Paduka Seri Setia (Dr) Ustaz Haji Awang Abdul Aziz bin Juned.

His Majesty was accompanied by His Royal Highness Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah, the Crown Prince and Senior Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office, His Royal Highness Prince ‘Abdul Malik and Yang Amat Mulia Pengiran Maharaja Setia Laila Diraja Sahibul Irshad Pengiran Anak Haji Abdul Rahim bin Pengiran Indera Mahkota Pengiran Anak (Dr) Kemaludin Al-Haj.

As soon as the monarch arrived, His Majesty was ushered in to sign a golden plaque, followed by chanting of Takbir for three times, led by the Minister of Religious Affairs.

The first Azan (call to pray) for Friday prayer at the mosque was performed by Imam Haji Md Deli bin Haji Raya.

The Friday prayer was led by Imam Haji Jaya bin Haji Yahya, the Mosque Affairs Officer of Pengiran Anak Haji Mohamed Alam Mosque.

The mosque was built on a five-acre coastal land site at a cost of $3,833,535 and the allocation was made by the Brunei Islamic Religious Council through the Zakat Asnaf Al-Gharimin fund.

Completed on February 3, 2017, the beautifully designed mosque is equipped with modern facilities including prayer halls for male and female congregants, conference room, classroom, library, Jenazah administration room and a passage facility for people with disability.

The mosque can accommodate 1,000 congregants and was overflowing with worshippers yesterday.