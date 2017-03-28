Her Majesty grants audience

| Azrol Azmi |

HER Majesty Duli Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Hajah Saleha binti Al-Marhum Pengiran Pemancha Pengiran Anak Haji Mohamed Alam yesterday received in audience Nyew Puay Ngim, the wife of Dato Paduka Seri Hong Wee Teck, the Commissioner of Police of the Republic of Singapore.

Also present was Datin Hajah Kamariah binti Haji Abdul Hamid, the wife of Dato Paduka Seri Haji Mohd Jammy bin Haji Muhd Shah Al-Islam, the Commissioner of the Royal Brunei Police Force.

The audience ceremony was held at the Istana Nurul Iman.