His Majesty graces Sovereign’s Parade ceremony

| Hakim Hayat & Abdul Hakiim Yakof |

HIS Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, the Minister of Defence and Supreme Commander of the Royal Brunei Armed Forces (RBAF) yesterday consented to attend the Sovereign’s Parade Ceremony for the 15th Intake Officer Cadets at the Parade Square, Defence Academy of the Royal Brunei Armed Forces (DA RBAF) in Kampong Tanah Jambu.

His Majesty was greeted on arrival by the Deputy Minister of Defence, First Admiral (Rtd) Dato Seri Pahlawan Abdul Aziz bin Haji Mohd Tamit and RBAF Commander, Pehin Datu Pekerma Jaya Major General Dato Paduka Seri Mohd Tawih bin Abdullah.

The monarch received a royal salute upon his arrival and inspected the guard of honour parade commanded by Captain Fadhlullah bin Haji Ismail, before a march-past.

His Majesty also granted awards to officer cadets who achieved excellence in various fields throughout the course of the 15th intake.

Receiving the Sword of Honour Award was 21775 Officer Cadet Raihana Samraa @ Lily binti Haji Abdul Rahman, who holds a Bachelor of Education in Physical Education from the Universiti Brunei Darussalam (UBD). The Sword of Honour is the highest award given to an officer cadet bestowed by His Majesty and signifies the pillar of utmost brilliance for the Officer Cadet who has the highest achievements in basic military training, academic, physical and in all aspects of training.

The Best Academic Award went to 21771 Officer Cadet Wan Nurul Naszeerah binti Mohd Zainal Abidin Ariff who holds a Master of Public Health from Yale University, United States of America. She received the award based on the overall progressive academic results throughout the course.

The Best Military Skills Award was given to 51653 Officer Cadet Haji Asri bin Haji Awang Anuar who holds a Bachelor of Science (Hons) in Applied Physics from UBD. The conferment of this award was based on his excellent achievements in all areas of military skills.

Meanwhile, the Best in Physical Training Award was presented to 51659 Officer Cadet (U) Muhd Rusyduddin bin Haji Awang Bungsu, who holds a Bachelor of Arts in Environmental Studies from UBD. The award recognises the excellent performance of the officer cadet in physical training.

A total of 29 officer cadets (18 male and 11 female) were commissioned in the ceremony yesterday, where 12 were commissioned as Royal Brunei Land Force officers, six as Royal Brunei Navy officers, and 11 as Royal Brunei Air Force officers.

His Majesty also received greetings from the newly commissioned officer cadets with their families at the Ceremonial Hall of the DA RBAF, where His Majesty also received a pesambah titled ‘Sauntun Nida’ which means ‘spirit to serve the country and nation’.

Before leaving, His Majesty received greetings from instructors and officers of the Officer Cadet School (OCS), including military officers from friendly countries.

According to His Majesty, the Sovereign’s Parade is the culmination of the RBAF Officer Cadet School’s prestigious intensive military training towards equipping newly commissioned officers with knowledge, faith, discipline, professionalism and leadership skills.

The 52-week Officer Cadet training of the 15th Intake started on January 22, 2016 and involved a variety of exercises and military activities dedicated to improving the quality of leadership, character and intellect as required of every RBAF officer. They also had opportunities to undergo Bilateral Leadership Exercise with OCS New Zealand and an Urban Operations Training Package with OCS SAFTI MI, Singapore.