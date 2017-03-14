His Majesty graces PKBN Passing Out Parade of 6th intake

| Lyna Mohamad |

HIS Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam yesterday consented to attend the Passing Out Parade of the 6th intake of the National Service Programme (PKBN) .

Upon arrival at the PKBN Training Camp in Batu Apoi, Temburong, His Majesty was greeted by Pehin Datu Lailaraja Major General (Rtd) Dato Paduka Seri Haji Awang Halbi bin Haji Mohd Yussof, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports.

Also present to greet His Majesty were YB Haji Emran bin Haji Sabtu, Legislative Council member; Dato Paduka Seri Haji Mohd Jammy bin Haji Muhd Shah Al-Islam, Commissioner of theRoyal Brunei Police Force; Pehin Datu Pekerma Jaya Major General Dato Paduka Seri Mohd Tawih bin Abdullah, Commander of the Royal Brunei Armed Forces; and Haji Noor Jusmin bin Haji Abdul Samad, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports.

Accompanying His Majesty to the ceremony was Pehin Orang Kaya Laila Setia Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Abdul Rahman bin Haji Ibrahim, Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and Minister of Finance II.

The passing out parade began with the royal salute followed by singing of the national anthem.

His Majesty then inspected the guard of honour before delivering a titah.

The ceremony also saw the monarch presenting awards to six best PKBN trainees.

His Majesty also consented to tour the facilities at the new PKBN Training Camp, sign the PKBN Building Memory Plaque in conjunction with the 6th Passing Out Parade and receive a pesambah.

After the tour, His Majesty headed to the multipurpose hall to sign the parchment commemorating the monarch’s attendance and was presented with a pesambah by the Director of National Service Section (BKBN).

Prior to leaving the ceremony, His Majesty also consented to mingle with the trainees and their parents and guardians as well as take a group photo with the 6th intake trainees at the Lecture Hall.

The 6th intake comprised 357 trainees of which 77 are females.

Meanwhile, the Overall Best Male Trainee award was given to 11264 Trainee Awangku Yura Wira Putera @ Awangku Muhd Amin bin Pengiran Yunos of Platoon 1 while the Overall Best Female Trainee award went to 11370 Trainee Qurratul’ain Syukriyah binti Haji Shamsul Ariffin also from Platoon 1.

The Best Parade Male was awarded to 11290 Trainee Muhd Syahmi Sufi bin Salleh from Platoon 4 while the Best Parade Female Male was given to 11378 Trainee Farah binti Mohd Rashidi from Platoon 6 while Best Male and Female Physical went to 11143 Trainee Hafiz Ifwat bin Azmi and 11420 Trainee Syaqirah binti Japar from Platoon 2 and 6 respectively.

Since PKBN started, the programme has produced 1,418 trainees.

The 6th intake training began on December 4, 2016 and concluded yesterday.

These trainees were trained by 120 supervisors, trainers, medical officers and coordinators from several agencies, namely Royal Brunei Armed Forces, Royal Brunei Police Force, Fire and Rescue Department, Outward Bound Brunei Darussalam, Religious Teachers University College of Seri Begawan (KUPU SB) and PKBN alumni volunteers.