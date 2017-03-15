Her Majesty graces FAPW Gala Night

| Lyna Mohamad |

HER Majesty Duli Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Hajah Saleha binti Al-Marhum Pengiran Pemancha Pengiran Anak Haji Mohamed Alam, Royal Patron of the Girl Guides Association of Brunei Darussalam (PPPBD), yesterday night consented to grace the Gala Night held in conjunction with the 5th General Assembly 2017 of the Friends of Asia Pacific World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts (FAPW).

Accompanying Her Majesty were Her Royal Highness Paduka Seri Pengiran Anak Isteri Pengiran Anak Sarah binti Pengiran Haji Salleh Ab Rahaman; Her Royal Highness Pengiran Anak Isteri Pengiran Anak Hajah Zariah; Her Royal Highness Princess Hajah Rashidah Sa’adatul Bolkiah, the President of the PPPBD; Her Royal Highness Princess Hajah Majeedah Nuurul Bolkiah; Her Royal Highness Princess Hajah Masna, Ambassador-at-Large at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade and Her Royal Highness Princess Hajah Amal Umi Kalthum Al-Islam.

The royal arrival was greeted by the Royal Patron of FAPW Her Royal Highness Tunku Hajjah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah binti Duli Yang Maha Mulia Sultan Iskandar Ismail, the Crown Princess of Pahang, Malaysia; Deputy Presidents (life-long) of PPPBD Datin Paduka Hajah Zaharah binti Haji Idris and Datin Paduka Hajah Jusnani binti Haji Lawie, as well as PPPBD Chief Commissioner Hajah Siti Hafsah binti Haji Abdul Halim.

During the event, Her Majesty consented to pose for a group photo and received a Pesambah from FAPW.

Last night’s dinner, hosted by the PPPBD to celebrate the FAPW members at The Rizqun International Hotel, was enlivened by several cultural performances put up by the Senandung Budaya group as well as Brownies from Mata-Mata and Haji Mohammad Jaafar Maun primary schools.

The event also saw the girl guides from Sayyidina Hassan Secondary School display their talents and a Gulingtangan performance by students of the Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah School.

FAPW is a membership scheme that contributes towards the development and growth of World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts (WAGGGS) and its members.

It was established in 1999 to support and assist WAGGGS in fund raising activities to empower and foster the development of girls and young women.