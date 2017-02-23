His Majesty attends 33rd National Day prayers

| Â Â Â Abdul Hakiim Yakof Â Â Â |

HISÂ Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Muâ€™izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar â€˜Ali Saifuddien Saâ€™adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, joined thousands of congregants at the Omar â€˜Ali Saifuddien Mosque last evening for thanksgiving prayers, together with mass Maghrib and Isyak prayers, in honour of Brunei Darussalamâ€™s 33rd National Day.

Upon arrival, His Majesty was greeted by Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin bin Pengarah Dato Paduka Haji Awang Othman, the Minister of Religious Affairs; and Pehin Datu Lailaraja Major General (Rtd) Dato Paduka Seri Haji Awang Halbi bin Haji Mohd Yussof, the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports and the Chairman of the Executive Committee for the 33rd National Day celebrations.

His Majesty was joined by His Royal Highness Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah, the Crown Prince and Senior Minister at the Prime Ministerâ€™s Office; His Royal Highness Prince â€˜Abdul Malik; and His Royal Highness Prince â€˜Abdul Wakeel.

The event commenced with the Mahgrib call to prayer by Mudim Haji Metassim bin Haji Metussin, the Mosque Officer of the Omar â€˜Ali Saifuddien Mosque.

His Majesty then joined mass Maghrib prayers, led by YB Pehin Datu Imam Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Abdul Hamid bin Bakal.

This was followed by Sunnat Hajat prayers led by Pehin Orang Kaya Paduka Seri Utama Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Salim bin Haji Besar, who also led the congregation in a mass recitation of the Surah YaasIin.

To bless the ceremony, the thanksgiving prayer was recited by Pehin Dato Seri Maharaja Dato Paduka Seri Setia (Dr) Ustaz Haji Awang Abdul Aziz bin Juned, the State Mufti.

The Isyak call to prayer was then performed by Mudim Haji Amran bin Haji Md Salleh, the Mosque Affairs Officer at the Omar â€˜Ali Saifuddien Mosque, with the mass Isyak prayers being led by Pehin Orang Kaya Paduka Setia Raja Dato Paduka Seri Setia Haji Awang Suhaili bin Haji Mohiddin.

Mass thanksgiving prayers were also held simultaneously in mosques, surauâ€™s and prayer halls across Brunei Darussalam last evening, with several mosques serving as focal points in each district.

In the Brunei-Muara District, the main venues were the Omar â€˜Ali Saifuddien Mosque in the capital, Jameâ€™ â€˜Asr Hassanil Bolkiah in Kiarong, Al-Ameerah Al-Hajjah Maryam Mosque in Jerudong, Mohamed Bolkiah Mosque in Kampong Serusop, Sultan Sharif Ali Mosque in Kampong Sengkurong, Al-Muhtadee Billah Mosque in Kampong Sungai Kebun, Setia Ali Mosque in Pekan Muara and the Perpindahan Lambak Kanan Mosque.

In the Belait District, the centrepieces were the Muhammad Jamalul Alam Mosque, RPN Kampong Pandan Mosque and Pekan Seria Mosque. In the Tutong District, mass prayers were held at the Hassanal Bolkiah Mosque; and in the Temburong District, congregants attended prayers at the Utama Mohammad Salleh Mosque.