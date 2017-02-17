Their Majesties, royal family grace CNY gala

| James Kon |

HIS Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam and Her Majesty Duli Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Hajah Saleha binti Al-Marhum Pengiran Pemancha Pengiran Anak Haji Mohamed Alam yesterday morning joined the Chinese community in celebrating the Chinese Year of the Rooster at the International Convention Centre (ICC) in Berakas.

Accompanying Their Majesties to attend the event were His Royal Highness Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah, the Crown Prince and Senior Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office; Her Royal Highness Paduka Seri Pengiran Anak Isteri Pengiran Anak Sarah binti Pengiran Haji Salleh Ab Rahaman; His Royal Highness Prince Mohamed Bolkiah; His Royal Highness Prince ‘Abdul Malik; Yang Amat Mulia Pengiran Anak Isteri Pengiran Raabi’atul ‘Adawiyyah binti Pengiran Haji Bolkiah; Her Royal Highness Princess Hajah Masna, Ambassador-at-Large at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade; Her Royal Highness Princess Hajah Amal Umi Kalthum Al-Islam; Yang Amat Mulia Pengiran Lela Cheteria Sahibun Najabah Pengiran Anak Haji Abdul Aziz bin Pengiran Jaya Negara Pengiran Haji Abu Bakar; and Yang Amat Mulia Pengiran Indera Setia Diraja Sahibul Karib Pengiran Anak Haji Idris bin Pengiran Maharaja Lela Pengiran Muda Abdul Kahar.

Upon arrival, Their Majesties and members of the royal family were welcomed by YB Ong Tiong Oh, a member of the Legislative Council (LegCo) and Chairman of the organising committee for the Chinese New Year celebrations 2017; Pehin Kapitan Lela Diraja Dato Paduka Goh King Chin, honorary advisor of the committee as well as members of the committee.

The event saw the royal family joining a group photo session.

This was followed by singing of the national anthem and a pledge of allegiance taken by members of the Chinese community, led by Muhammad Firdaus bin Abdul Rahman @ Dr Tan Kah Hock.

The event also saw presentation of a pesambah to His Majesty.

The celebration was enlivened by an hour-long performance themed ‘Innovative Youth as the Prime Mover of National Vision’ which was carried out by students of Chung Hwa Middle School, Bandar Seri Begawan (BSB).

The performance that delighted Their Majesties and the royal family included Chinese traditional dances, poetry recitals, Bermukun – a traditional form of entertainment which is still preserved, a Wushu showcase in Kungfu Panda costumes, among others.

“It’s an extraordinary Chinese New Year celebration which was graced by the presence of Their Majesties and the members of the royal family. It’s a fantastic celebration and everything went smoothly without a glitch,” said YB Ong Tiong Oh.

He also conveyed his gratitude to the students, principal and teachers of Chung Hwa Middle School, BSB, as well as members of the organising committee in helping to make the celebration a big success.

Before concluding the ceremony, Their Majesties and the royal family viewed an exhibition of video conferencing system set up by students of Chung Hwa Middle School, BSB.

Also attended the celebration were Cabinet Ministers, prominent figures in the government and Chinese community and foreign dignitaries.