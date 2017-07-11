Their Majesties grace Yayasan Hari Raya reception at ICC; top achievers lauded

| Lyna Mohamad |

HIS Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam and Her Majesty Duli Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Hajah Saleha binti Al-Marhum Pengiran Pemancha Pengiran Anak Haji Mohamed Alam, together with other members of the royal family, yesterday graced the 14th Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations at the Plenary Hall of the International Convention Centre (ICC) in Berakas.

Accompanying Their Majesties at the event were His Royal Highness Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah, the Crown Prince and Senior Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and Her Royal Highness Paduka Seri Pengiran Anak Isteri Pengiran Anak Sarah binti Pengiran Haji Salleh Ab Rahaman; His Royal Highness Prince Mohamed Bolkiah; and His Royal Highness Prince Haji Jefri Bolkiah.

Also accompanying Their Majesties were His Royal Highness Prince ‘Abdul Malik and Yang Amat Mulia Pengiran Anak Isteri Pengiran Raabi’atul ‘Adawiyyah binti Pengiran Haji Bolkiah; His Royal Highness Prince ‘Abdul Wakeel; Her Royal Highness Princess Hajah Rashidah Sa’adatul Bolkiah; Her Royal Highness Princess Hajah Majeedah Nuurul Bolkiah; Her Royal Highness Princess Ameerah Wardatul Bolkiah; and Her Royal Highness Princess Hajah Masna, Ambassador-at-Large at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

Upon arrival, Their Majesties and members of the royal family were greeted by Pehin Orang Kaya Indera Pahlawan Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Suyoi bin Haji Osman, Minister of Education and Chairman of the Yayasan Board of Directors.

The special ceremony commenced with the recitation of the Doa Selamat by the State Mufti, Pehin Datu Seri Maharaja Dato Paduka Seri Setia (Dr) Ustaz Haji Awang Abdul Aziz bin Juned.

In his welcoming remarks, Pehin Orang Kaya Indera Pahlawan Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Suyoi said that the attendance of the achievers is evidence that the country is capable of producing figures, champions, scholars, professionals and innovators in various fields, proving that Brunei is on par with other nations in the regional and international arena.

They are hoped to be role models, capable of inspiring Bruneians towards achieving excellence and success – contributing towards the development of the nation, religion and country.

The main highlight of the celebrations was a titah delivered by His Majesty prior to performances – themed ‘Kejayaan dan Kecemerlangan’ – by students of Taman Asuhan Kanak-Kanak (TASKA) YSHHB, YSHHB Primary School and YSHHB Secondary School.

The event then continued with a Junjung Ziarah with the young participants by Their Majesties and members of the royal family.

The event also featured an exhibition from the Prime Minister’s Office; the ministries of culture, youth and sports, finance, education, religious affairs, and health; as well as several private sector firms, namely the Authority for Info-communications Technology Industry of Brunei Darussalam (AITI), Brunei LNG Sdn Bhd, Brunei Gas Carriers Sdn Bhd, and Brunei Methanol Company.

Also participating as exhibitors were Telekom Brunei Berhad, Progresif Cellular Sdn Bhd, DST Communications Sdn Bhd, DARe (Darussalam Enterprise), Royal Brunei Airlines (RB), Institution of Surveyors, Engineers and Architects (PUJA), as well as several local banks namely BIBD, Baiduri Bank and Perbadanan TAIB.

With the consent of His Majesty, Yayasan invited over 1,000 of its top achievers – comprising those who have received awards or medals for their accomplishments and good services in relevant fields – to take part in the celebrations.

These individuals, mostly comprised of public figures, academicians, and Jasawan (religious figures), have gained success and received recognition in various fields such as education, religion and literature – both individually and as a group – at the national, regional and international levels.

The participants also include Qaris and Qariahs, including winners of Al-Quran memorising competitions; Youth Leadership Award recipients; award recipients in the medical, engineering, finance, community, and management and services fields; winners of sports events; and students who have been given recognition for being the top 10 in the world in certain subjects.

Such achievements fall in line with one of Brunei Vision 2035 objectives: that of making the country known internationally for its highly educated and skilful citizens.

The invitation of the 1,000 high achievers to this year’s ICC Hari Raya celebrations is a manifestation of His Majesty’s concern towards their success in their respective fields, and hoped to motivate them to increase their efforts further to achieve more success and excellence in the future.

It was also meant as a show of appreciation, support and recognition towards the invitees’ good services, achievement and success, which have brought honour to the nation and serve as a model example to the younger generation to work hard towards achieving success and excellence in their lives.

Yesterday’s event was also attended by Yang Amat Mulia Pengiran-Pengiran Cheteria, Cabinet Ministers, members of the Legislative Council, deputy ministers, permanent secretaries, deputy permanent secretaries, as well as officers from the government and private sector.