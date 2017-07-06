Their Majesties grace exhibition on ‘Brunei-Singapore Relation’

HIS Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam and Her Majesty Duli Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Hajah Saleha binti Al-Marhum Pengiran Pemancha Pengiran Anak Haji Mohamed Alam, yesterday attended the launching of the joint exhibition on ‘Brunei-Singapore Relation’ as well as luncheons hosted by Lee Hsien Loong, Prime Minister of the Republic of Singapore, and wife, respectively.

Accompanying Their Majesties were His Royal Highness Prince ‘Abdul Malik; Yang Amat Mulia Pengiran Anak Isteri Pengiran Raabi’atul ‘Adawiyyah binti Pengiran Haji Bolkiah; and Her Royal Highness Princess Hajah Masna, Ambassador-at-Large at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

Joint Exhibition

Upon arrival at the Singapore Philatelic Museum for the launching of the exhibition, Their Majesties were greeted by Dr Mohamad Maliki bin Osman, Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Grace Fu Hai Yien, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth; and Professor Cheah Jin Seng, Chairman of the Singapore Philatelic Museum.

Also present to greet Their Majesties was Pehin Datu Lailaraja Major General (Rtd) Dato Paduka Seri Haji Awang Halbi bin Haji Mohd Yussof, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports.

Their Majesties as well as the Prime Minister of Singapore and wife then proceeded to see a traditional dance performance by a delegation from the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports of Brunei Darussalam.

This was followed by the opening remarks by Professor Cheah Jin Seng.

Then, His Majesty and the Prime Minister of Singapore jointly launched the exhibition, which was followed by a group photo session.

Their Majesties viewed some of the displays exhibited at the museum where Haji Mohammad Abdoh bin Haji Awang Damit, Brunei’s Acting Director of Arts and Culture and Tresnawati Prihadi, General Manager of Singapore Philatelic Museum briefed Their Majesties.

Before leaving the museum, Their Majesties as well as the Prime Minister of Singapore and wife joined a group photo session.

This joint exhibition celebrates the friendly relations between the two countries as well as the golden jubilee of the Currency Interchangeability Agreement between them.

A similar exhibition will be held in Brunei Darussalam in November this year.

It is hoped that the people in both countries will better appreciate each other’s culture, history as well as the political and socio-economic relations.

Luncheon

Before the event, Their Majesties attended separate luncheons.

His Majesty attended a luncheon hosted by the Prime Minister of Singapore at the Lewin Terrace while Her Majesty attended a luncheon hosted by Ho Ching, wife of the Prime Minister of Singapore at the Grand Hyatt Singapore.