Their Majesties conclude State Visit to S’pore

HIS Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam and Her Majesty Duli Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Hajah Saleha binti Al-Marhum Pengiran Pemancha Pengiran Anak Haji Mohamed Alam yesterday afternoon left the Republic of Singapore after concluding a State Visit from July 3 to 6, 2017.

Accompanying Their Majesties were His Royal Highness Prince ‘Abdul Malik; Yang Amat Mulia Pengiran Anak Isteri Pengiran Raabi’atul ‘Adawiyyah binti Pengiran Haji Bolkiah; His Royal Highness Prince ‘Abdul Wakeel; Her Royal Highness Princess Hajah Rashidah Sa’adatul Bolkiah; Her Royal Highness Princess Hajah Majeedah Nuurul Bolkiah; Her Royal Highness Princess Hajah Hafizah Sururul Bolkiah; Her Royal Highness Princess Ameerah Wardatul Bolkiah; Her Royal Highness Princess Hajah Masna, Ambassador-at-Large at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade; as well as other members of the royal family.

Prior to leaving the hotel, a Doa Selamat was recited by Pehin Datu Seri Maharaja Dato Paduka Seri Setia (Dr) Ustaz Haji Awang Abdul Aziz bin Juned, the State Mufti.

Present at Changi Airport to bid farewell to Their Majesties were Teo Chee Hean, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Singapore and wife; Dato Paduka Seri Ng Chee Meng, Minister for Education and Second Minister for Transport of the Republic of Singapore as Minister-in-Attendance and wife Datin Michelle Lim Bee Leng as Lady-in-Attendance; Lim Hong Huai, High Commissioner of the Republic of Singapore to Brunei Darussalam and wife.

Also present to bid farewell to Their Majesties were Haji Awang Saifulbahri bin Haji Mansor, High Commissioner of Brunei Darussalam to the Republic of Singapore and wife. Before leaving, His Majesty received a pesambah in the form of a photo album of Their Majesties during the four-day State Visit to Singapore.