London fire toll hits 30, but dozens missing

LONDON (AFP) – At least 30 people have been confirmed killed and dozens more are feared dead in the London tower block fire, police said yesterday, as firefighters continued searching for bodies amid outrage over the use of cladding blamed for spreading the flames. More details in Weekend Bulletin.
Prince ‘Abdul Malik attends Tahlil for His Majesty’s late parents
