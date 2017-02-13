Locals awarded loan to study in Taiwan

| James Kon |

TWO local Chinese, Tan Peng Hui and Hu Hui Chee were able to pursuit their students further in Taiwan after they managed to secure an education loan under the Taiwan Graduates Association of Brunei Darussalam following a signing agreement ceremony yesterday morning at the Chinese New Year gathering of the association.

This is the first time that two locals will be heading to Taiwan for their studies under the education loan programme. The loan of each applicant is under a corporate organisation and after completing their studies, the applicants will be bonded with the company for at least two years to pay back the loan.

Tan Peng Hui will be studying Aquaculture in National Ping Tung University of Technology in Taiwan under the education loan from Golden Corporation Sdn Bhd. In an interview following the signing, Tan Peng Hui, who is working in Golden Corporation Sdn Bhd, said he relishes in the opportunity to study in Taiwan.

The 29-year-old who has always been interested in the field of Aquaculture also conveyed his “heartfelt thanks to the Taiwan Graduates Association of Brunei Darussalam and Richard Chuang Hsi Shan the Managing Director of Golden Corporation”.

“I hope to study hard and learn about the latest technology in Aquaculture in order to contribute back to the company and the country,” he added.

Meanwhile, Hu Hui Chee secured the education loan under the Swiss Hotel of Kuala Belait. The 19-year-old who has always wanted to learn about baking since young will be heading to Taiwan to look at acquiring the skills in baking pastries at the Hung Kuang University.

She also conveyed her gratitude to the Swiss Hotel Apartment and Taiwan Graduates Association of Brunei Darussalam for the education loan.

Han Pau Ting, the President of Taiwan Graduates Association of Brunei Darussalam in his speech thanked both business organisations for their support in the education loan programme.

The programme which aims to help people in need of assistance to further their studies, features a partial education loan under the Taiwan Graduates Association and a full education loan under a corporation.

In attendance to witness the signing of the education loan were Jason CH Wan, the representative of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in Brunei Darussalam and Ang Bee Kui, advisor of the Taiwan Graduates Association of Brunei Darussalam.