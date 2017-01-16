Local team lifts trophy in Selangor WAITGC 2017 qualifying round

|Â Â Â Â Â James KonÂ Â Â Â Â |

TEAM Anak Kedayan of Brunei Darussalam – comprising Haji Saiful, Haji Khairol, Suhaimi and Mohd Qawim Fakhri â€“ has done the country proud after lifting the winnerâ€™s trophy at the World Amateur Inter-Team Golf Championships (WAITGC) 2017 qualifying round held in Selangor yesterday.

Second place went to Team Foster Beach Bum of Australia with Maybank A of Malaysia behind them.

Meanwhile, another local team, Team Ten Ten, finished second place in the Team Stableford event after falling behind to Roba X of Malaysia.

Mohd Qawim Fakhri also took the honour of being the â€˜Best Individual Gross Winnerâ€™.