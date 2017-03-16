Local publications to be digitised via $10-million project

| Aziz Idris |

THE Language and Literature Bureau (DBP) will soon begin digitising local publications to make them more accessible to users through the e-Library project.

The project, successfully laun-ched in March last year with a budget of B$10 million, is currently in the digital preservation phase and will take four years, beginning April 1, 2017 to March 30, 2021, according to YB Pehin Datu Lailaraja Major General (Rtd) Dato Paduka Seri Haji Awang Halbi bin Haji Mohd Yussof, the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports during day 8th of the 13th Legislative Council session yesterday.

The project is part of DBP’s ongoing initiatives to making local literature and publications easily accessible to the outside world.

According to the minister, besides the nine DBP branches, special libraries from five bodies in the country – the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Attorney General’s Chambers, Brunei History Centre, Brunei Museums Department, and the Islamic Da’wah Centre – will also join in for the project.

The project will see a new and efficient search engine, an integrated delivery (Dropbox) and registration system, and the allocation of 100 iPads to all participating libraries.

“[e-Library] will provide fast and easy access for all users and spread a reading culture to a wider audience especially among youths, and promote local literary works,” said the minister. “I am committed to the successful implementation of the projects, because a nation that reads is a nation that learns and develops.”

The minister was responding to a question from YB Iswandy bin Ahmad with regard to the introduction of e-Library in Brunei to cater to the needs of this information-rich era.

YB Iswandy said that it is vital that students acquire – through library experiences – critical information-seeking skills, and libraries must accommodate such evolving information-seeking behaviours of students and varsity or college faculties in Brunei’s rapidly-evolving, information-based economy.

He added that the e-Library project, besides strengthening the role of libraries in teaching and research, can also spur educational change in the country through the increase in the usage of e-resources by varsity or college faculties and students.