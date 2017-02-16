Local popular dish gets upgrade

| Aziz Idris |

THE popular Nasi Katok has been revamped to another level without jeopardising the authentic balance of taste and crispiness in one dish. Dubbed as the ‘Deconstructed Nasi Katok’, the creative dish by URBN Kitchen, a local restaurant, dares to challenge the boundaries of culinary art.

The steamed rice of the Nasi Katok is rolled and wrapped with cucumber, similar to the Japanese sushi roll and is served in a bed of crispy boneless chicken and a generous amount of sambal (spicy gravy). ‘Bubuk’, one of the main ingredients to make ‘sambal’ are fried and sprinkle on top of the dish, instead of typically cooking it together with the sambal.

Nasi Katok lovers can indulge in this enhanced delicacy at URBN Kitchen during the first Brunei Gastronomy Week running from February 22-26 at participating hotels and restaurants.