Local pair face charges of falsifying documents

TWO locals are facing charges involving the use of falsified documents, but no pleas have been taken from them. Thanwa bin Morsidi, 27, and Nurul Husna binti Haji Mohd Jaafar, 29, used forged employment letters and payment slips to apply for car loans in 2009, as alleged by DPP Yvonne Lim. More details in Wednesday’s Bulletin.
MoE holds Qiamullail at Sungai Hanching Mosque
PEHIN Orang Kaya Indera Pahlawan Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Suyoi bin Haji Osman, the Minister of Education attended a Qiamullail or ‘Religious Vigi...Read more