Local filmmaker puts Brunei on map

| Fizah HAB |

LOCAL filmmaker Abdul Zainidi represented Brunei at the first Asean International Film Festival in Tokyo, Japan, with his recently debuted film ‘Anggur in Pockland.’

Speaking to the media, Abdul Zainidi said the Japanese Embassy in Brunei Darussalam invited him to join the Asean International Film Festival.

‘Anggur in Pockland’ is an artistic film featuring Brunei locations including Tasek Merimbun, Bukit Udal Forest, Kampong Ukong, Kampong Katimahar and Kampong Jerudong.

After the screening, some of the Japanese viewers seemed eager to explore the beautiful culture of Brunei Darussalam, he said.

“I was very touched when Bruneians who were in Japan took the time to view ‘Anggur in Pockland,’ and expressed a sense of pride when watching it,” Abdul Zainidi said.

He hopes to continue developing the film industry and to participate at future international film festivals.

Abdul Zainidi will participate at the upcoming Nimman Film Festival in Chiang Mai, Thailand, with his film ‘More Vanishing Children.’