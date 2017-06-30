Local entrepreneurs visit ministers’ open houses

| Daniel Lim |

THE Managing Director of Asia Enterprise (AE) Chai Yum Fatt, along with several local entrepreneurs, visited open houses of several ministers in Brunei Darussalam in conjunction with the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations.

The group visited the residences of Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Kerna Dato Seri Setia (Dr) Haji Awang Abu Bakar bin Haji Apong, Minister of Home Affairs; Pehin Orang Kaya Indera Pahlawan Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Suyoi bin Haji Osman, Minister of Education; Pehin Datu Singamanteri Colonel (Rtd) Dato Seri Setia (Dr) Awang Haji Mohammad Yasmin bin Haji Umar, Minister of Energy and Industry at the Prime Minister’s Office; and Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Ali bin Haji Apong, Minister of Primary Resources and Tourism.

Chai Yum Fatt said the visits, besides being a normal part of Hari Raya Aidilfitri, were aimed at strengthening ties between the ministers and the group of businessmen.

The AE managing director, an active member of the Mukim Sungai Liang Consultative Council, said that he will visit the various village heads and penghulus as well as members of the various mukim and village consultative councils in the Belait District during Hari Raya.

“These visits are a normal and important part of being Bruneians. The beauty is that we celebrate and enjoy each other’s festivities. Despite differences in race or religion, we are one big family and get along with one another,” he added.