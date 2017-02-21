LiveWIRE holds ‘Bright Ideas’ workshop

| Ishan Ibrahim |

LIVEWIRE Brunei yesterday conducted a workshop for youths who are interested in starting their own business.

Held at the iCentre, the session titled ‘Bright Ideas’ was primarily attended mostly by participants below the age of 30 and was presented by LiveWIRE’s Mohd Fadhullah Tudun bin Haji Hassan.

Officially launched in Brunei on May 1, 2001, LiveWIRE Brunei is a Brunei Shell-sponsored community programme created for the purpose of increasing the interest of youths – especially those who are unemployed to venture into the world of business and become future entrepreneurs of Brunei Darussalam through training, mentoring and encouraging them.