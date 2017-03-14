Limited number of tourists allowed in Temburong

| Azlan Othman |

TO PRESERVE the pristine rainforests in the Green Jewel, Brunei is limiting the number of tourists coming to Temburong and carrying out environmental impact assessments in the area.

The Minister of Primary Resources and Tourism, YB Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Ali bin Haji Apong, said that this is especially applicable to eco-tourism sites, such as the Ulu Temburong National Park.

In response to queries raised by YB Khairunnisa binti Haji Ash’ari, the minister said that the nation can only bring 100 tourists a day to the national park, as there are only 20 Temuai (elongated) boats available.

The same goes for the canopy walkway at the park, where only 100 climbers can scale up a day or up to five visitors per half an hour.

“We don’t intend to bring like 1,000 tourists to Batang Duri Park in Temburong due to certain limitations and we take into account the safety aspect which is also audited by competent authorities. We try to lower the environmental impacts with regards to this kind of tourism,” he added.

Meanwhile, when asked on opportunities in the downstream industry and farming and fishery sectors as raised by YB Haji Abdul Hamid @ Sabli bin Haji Arshad and to prioritise locals in the ministry’s projects, YB Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Ali informed that his ministry is working with the Energy and Industry Department at the Prime Minister’s Office, such in processing prawns in Tutong, and with the Ministry of Home Affairs, such as in the cottage industry and its ‘One Village, One Product’ programme to make of prawn crackers.

Products need to be available as well. For instance, in the making of virgin coconut oil in Kampong Tanjong Maya in Tutong, coconuts need to be imported as raw materials, due to the limited amount available locally.

For big industries like the making of chicken sausages, besides relying on locally produced raw materials, they can also source and import them from outside, provided they are Halal, process and then export them overseas.

On assistance for farmers and fishermen, the minister noted that local farmers are also sent overseas like last year to visit Singapore and Indonesia for them to learn more about farming, entrepreneurship techniques and the markets in these countries, so they could later sell their products to the foreign markets.