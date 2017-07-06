Limited edition commemorative notes released for sale

| James Kon |

MEMBERS of the public can now get their hands on the limited edition $50 polymer note that commemorates the 50th anniversary of the Currency Interchangeability Agreement between Brunei Darussalam and Singapore, which was launched by His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong yesterday.

The special note, carrying the ‘Flourishing Growth’ theme, is issued by both Autoriti Monetari Brunei Darussalam (AMBD) and Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

In marking the occasion, AMBD is making available five types of numismatic sets.

The Identical Numbered Notes set contains one $50 Brunei commemorative note and one $50 Singapore commemorative note sharing the same serial number with the CIA prefix. It is priced at $300, with only 5,000 sets available.

The 3-in-1 Uncut Sheet set contains three $50 Brunei commemorative notes. Priced at $400, only 2,000 sets are available.

The 8-in-1 Uncut Sheet set contains eight $50 Brunei commemorative notes. Only 1,000 sets are available, each priced at $1,000.

Meanwhile, the 40-in-1 uncut sheet is priced at $4,500 a piece, and contains 40 $50 Brunei Commemorative notes. Only 200 sets are for sale.

Sales of the numismatic sets commenced yesterday, while the coffee table book will only be available on July 7 – on a first come, first served basis at the AMBD Currency Gallery Gift Shop, BCMB Building of Ministry of Finance Complex, Commonwealth Drive at Jalan Kebangsaan.

Aside from the limited edition numismatic sets, AMBD and MAS will be issuing commemorative notes which the public can exchange for both the Brunei $50 and Singapore $50 notes. Each set will be accompanied by a complimentary folder to commemorate the special occasion and is available from branches of Baiduri Bank, Bank of China (Hong Kong), Bank Islam Brunei Darussalam (BIBD), Maybank, RHB bank, Standard Chartered Bank, UOB and Perbadanan TAIB from July 7. Only 250,000 sets are available.

The announcement of the limited edition $50 polymer notes to commemorating the golden jubilee was made by Currency Management Unit Acting Executive Director Pengiran Maslina binti Pengiran Haji Mahmud, as well as Haji Saihin bin Haji Muhammad and Md Shafei bin Haji Osma, both managers at the Currency Management Unit.

Also in attendance was AMBD Corporate Communications Acting Head Dayangku Sri Joedianna binti Pengiran Haji Mohammed.

Touching on the unique features of the note, she said, “The Brunei Darussalam and Singapore 50 commemorative notes feature the same design elements and layout. It is predominantly gold in colour to signify the golden jubilee.”

The 50th anniversary logo of the currency interchangeability agreement is a key feature on the front of the note. It shows a unifying flower motif comprising a prominent flower found in Brunei Darussalam – the Simpur, and Singapore’s national flower- the Vanda Miss Joaquim.

The radiating flower petals symbolise the flourishing growth friendship between the two nations.

The unique element in the note is the see through, colour shifting window security feature that depicts Brunei Darussalam’s Istana Nurul Iman and Singapore’s Istana.

A portrait of His Majesty is shown on the Brunei note while the Singapore note features a portrait of first Singapore president, Yusof bin Ishak.

The back design of the note portrays the close collaboration between Brunei Darussalam and Singapore in areas of defence, education and tourism. The bilateral defence cooperation is depicted by military personnel from the Royal Brunei Armed Forces and the Singapore Armed Forces in their ceremonial uniforms.

Collaboration in education is represented by students from both countries engaging in cross cultural learning and exchange of ideas. The Ulu Temburong National Park, the ‘Green Jewel of Brunei,’ and Singapore’s Botanic Gardens, UNESCO World Heritage sites, are also featured.