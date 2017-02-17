Lensman who never misses to present a pesambah to Sultan

| James Kon |

FOR Jeffrey Wong, an established photographer in the country, it is an annual ritual during the Chinese New Year get-together ceremony to present a pesambah to His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam. He continued his tradition in the Year of the Rooster as well without fail.

Jeffrey yesterday presented a unique portrait of His Majesty participating in a cycling event which was held in conjunction with the 46th anniversary of the renaming of Bandar Brunei to Bandar Seri Begawan last year.

“I took the picture last year when His Majesty joined a cycling event with the rakyat (public) for the first time. I think the picture has captured one of the best moments of His Majesty and portrays the monarch’s healthy lifestyle which is maintained through exercise,” Jeffrey said.

He also revealed that His Majesty has expressed his delight over the quality of the portrait after consented to receive it.

“I am happy and honoured because His Majesty liked the picture. It’s the best recognition that I can ever receive.”

Jeffrey, who is the owner of Fotomas, has presented his best works to His Majesty in the past four years.