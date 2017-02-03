Legislative Council member focusses on youth, economic issues

The need to engage more local youths in driving the country’s economy has become the aspiration of YB Haji Mohimin bin Haji Johari @ Jahari, the Village Head of Kampong Limau Manis and a newly appointed member of the Legislative Council for Zone 5 of the Brunei-Muara District.
Speaking at a dialogue session with the village heads of Zone 5 of the Brunei-Muara District – which comprises Mukim Kilanas, Mukim Sengkurong, Mukim Lumapas and Mukim Pengkalan Batu – YB Haji Mohimin said that if the current crop of youths is neglected, then future generations will pay a heavy price.
“I am focusing more on the younger generation, particularly in the economic aspect,” he told those present at the gathering. “This is my aspiration as a member of Zone 5 in the Brunei-Muara District.
More details in Friday’s Borneo Bulletin.