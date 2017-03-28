LegCo Speaker receives Timor-Leste envoy

YB PEHIN Orang Kaya Seri Lela Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Abdul Rahman bin Dato Setia Haji Mohamed Taib, Speaker of the Legislative Council (LegCo) received a courtesy call from Marcal Avelino Ximenes, Ambassador of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste to Brunei Darussalam at the Legislative Council building yesterday.

Pehin Orang Kaya Pekerma Jaya Dato Paduka Haji Judin bin Haji Asar, Secretary to the Cabinet Ministers’ Council and Clerk to the LegCo; Rose Aminah binti Haji Ismail, Deputy Clerk to the

LegCo and several other officers from the Department of Councils of state were also present.

The Speaker of the Legislative Council and the Ambassador of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste to Brunei Darussalam exchanged views on issues concerning both countries. Both parties also discussed the economic development for both countries.