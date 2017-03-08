LegCo members discuss new strategies to improve economy

| Wani Roslan |

THE formation of a Free Trade Zone, the creation of a small and medium enterprise (SME) Bank and the founding of an apprenticeship programme (i-ready) were the main topics of discussion at Jalan Dewan Majlis yesterday, as the 13th Legislative Council (LegCo) session entered its second day.

A majority of the LegCo members addressed these issues in response to the titah of His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam during the official opening of the 13th LegCo session.

A LegCo member and Penghulu of Mukim Liang, YB Haji Abdul Hamid bin Haji Mumin, highlighted the unemployment issue among youths and graduates.

He said that the private sector has a crucial role in the empowerment of youths through training courses and work experience, while ministries are responsible for generating and diversifying economic resources in the non-oil and gas sector, such as agriculture and livestock.

“We are also hoping to see more efforts in producing youths with interests in other fields including agriculture, livestock and fisheries, as part of the short, medium and long-term goals to diversify the national economy,” he added.

YB Haji Abdul Hamid also urged local youths to respond positively to the Brunei government’s efforts to develop and empower them, particularly through the apprenticeship programme, which will be launched next month with the aim of assisting jobseekers.

YB Naim bin Haji Kamis, LegCo member and Penghulu of Mukim Kota Batu, complimented His Majesty’s titah, saying that the apprenticeship programme should receive favourable responses from graduates, parents and guardians, with all parties concerned working towards the common goal to produce ambitious youths who are ready to contribute towards the country’s development.

He also mentioned the impending establishment of a Free Trade Zone, which will allow for further advancement of local SMEs, by providing them with accessible financing through an SME Bank based on Syariah principles.

“This will have a positive impact on business activities and labour absorption which is expected to increase while unemployment rates decline,” he said.

Meanwhile, YB Haji Mohimin bin Haji Johari @ Jahari, LegCo member and Village Head of Kampong Limau Manis proposed for a comprehensive study to be conducted on the issue of local youths being too particular about jobs within the private sector.

He suggested that companies issue appointment letters accompanied with a job description to prospective employees, while also mentioning that many employers tend to prioritise foreign workers over locals.

YB Pehin Orang Kaya Putera Maharaja Dato Paduka Haji Abdul Ghani bin Pehin Datu Pekerma Dewa Dato Paduka Haji Abdul Rahim also lauded His Majesty’s titah, but reminded that other issues should not be neglected or sidelined in the drive to promote the new initiatives and strategies.

“The most important aspect is to uphold the titah of His Majesty, in ensuring that both the citizens and country are able to address economic issues through self-reliance, independence and the will to succeed,” he said.