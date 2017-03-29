Learn, save and earn

| Wani Roslan |

TO CELEBRATE Global Money Week, the Entrepreneurship and Business Unit and the Special Project Unit under the Ministry of Education (MoE) organised several activities to accompany the ‘Bijak Kewangan Showcase’ yesterday, at The Mall, Gadong.

The guest of honour was Haji Abdul Rahim bin Derus, the Director-General of Education at the MoE.

A joint collaboration with the Employees Trust Fund (TAP), with the support of Bank Islam Brunei Darussalam (BIBD), the two-day showcase is intended to provide children and youths with exposure on the basics of financial knowledge and the importance of financial planning at an early stage.

In his welcoming remarks, Haji Omar bin Haji Mohd Dali, the Acting Managing Director of TAP, said that the event is meant to raise awareness among the public on the importance of financial planning, in addition to familiarising TAP as a mandatory savings institution for retirement.

He added that another key objective is to promote the importance of financial planning globally, while utilising information technology (social media) as one of the ways to promote financial literacy.

Based around the theme of ‘Learn, Save, Earn’, one of the many activities held yesterday was a one-minute Instagram competition for children and youths aged 12-24.

The winner in the 12-15 age group was Md Haziq Hafizzudin bin Shahron, who was awarded a $200 savings account with BIBD.

In the 16-19 category, Muhammad Nur Husaini bin Ismail took the prize of a $300 BIBD savings account, while Abdul Malik bin Haji Abdul Razak, won a $500 BIBD savings account for the 20-24 age category.

Prizes were presented to the winners by James Chua Pheng Kyan, the Deputy Head of BIBD’s Treasury and Global Market Division.

There was also a Basic Plan competition in which the Sultan Sharif Ali Secondary School, Sultan Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien College and the Pengiran Anak Puteri Hajah Masna Secondary School won BIBD savings accounts of $1,000, $750 and $500 respectively. Prizes were presented to the winning school teams by the guest of honour.

Members of the public were given the opportunity to inquire about their TAP and SCP savings, e-Amanah registration and other TAP schemes.

