Lead oath reader shares proud moment

|Â Â Â Â Â Fizah HABÂ Â Â Â Â |

IT WAS a momentous occasion for the oath reader who led 32 others during the 33rd National Day celebration at Taman Haji Sir Muda Omar â€˜Ali Saifuddien yesterday.

Muhammad Ihsan Sabri bin Haji Abdul Manap, Acting Assistant Brunei-Muara District Officer, and his fellow oath readers presented their oath in front of His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Muâ€™izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar â€˜Ali Saifuddien Saâ€™adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, invited foreign state dignitaries and guests and members of the public attending the celebration.

In an interview with the Bulletin, Muhammad Ihsan Sabri shared that it was a proud moment for him when he was chosen to lead the team on the auspicious day.

He said that he was chosen after a stringent selection process that involved over 200 candidates, which ultimately narrowed down to 32 oath readers, adding that the team began their training two months ago.

The officer admitted that he didnâ€™t foresee himself being chosen to be the lead oath reader and was grateful to be selected by the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports Pehin Datu Lailaraja Major General (Rtd) Dato Paduka Seri Haji Awang Halbi bin Haji Mohd Yussof.

“On each day of practice, we were obliged to give it our best throughout the duration, during which we established close bonds among each other and supported each other throughout the gruelling process,” he shared.

With Muhammad Ihsan Sabri at the forefront of the annual tradition, the 33 readers who each represented one year of independence recited the oath, expressing gratitude to Allah the Almighty for a monarchical independent state, pledged their allegiance to His Majesty, vowed to defend the independent Malay Islamic Monarchy (MIB) nation, to serve and sacrifice in the preservation of the countryâ€™s dignity, peace and prosperity, to carry loyalty and adhere to the countryâ€™s law and to work with sincerity for development and prosperity with the blessings of Allah the Almighty.