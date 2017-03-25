LCB students attend talks by UK universities

THE students of Laksamana College of Business (LCB) recently attended talks by the University of Liverpool and Anglia Ruskin University held over two days.

Attention was paid to the presentation conducted by Daniel Stephenson, the Associate Director – International Recruitment, Relations and Study Abroad from the University of Liverpool, as well as Ivan Ong, the Senior International Manager (International Office) of Anglia Ruskin University, a press release said.

The talks were aimed at giving students, particularly in the Business and Computing courses, options to further their studies after LCB.

The talk by University of Liverpool was attended by LCB students currently taking the BTEC Level 5 HND in Computing and the BTEC Level 5 HND in Business, while the talk by Anglia Ruskin University was attended by the KCB Higher Diploma in Business Management (Kensington College of Business) students.

Both speakers started off their presentation by informing the students of the universities’ exact locations in the United Kingdom.

LCB students were then briefed about the courses and enlightened on the tuition fees as well as the accommodations available.

At the end of the presentations, the LCB students were also given a chance to voice out any doubts or questions.

Students keen on entering one of these universities can send their application to the university representatives or through James Hon Marketing and Management.