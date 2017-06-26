Lasting peace and stability is paramount: His Majesty

The people of Brunei should consider themselves blessed to have lasting peace and stability, said His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam. “We constantly see or hear about war and chaos happening everywhere in the world,” said His Majesty, while delivering his titah to mark the celebrations for Hari Raya Aidilfitri 1438 Hijrah, which begins on Monday for Brunei Darussalam. More details in Monday’s Bulletin.
