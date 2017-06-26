Lasting peace and stability is paramount: His Majesty

| Lyna Mohamad |

THE people of Brunei should consider themselves blessed to have lasting peace and stability, said His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam.

“We constantly see or hear about war and chaos happening everywhere in the world,” said His Majesty, while delivering his titah to mark the celebrations for Hari Raya Aidilfitri 1438 Hijrah, which begins today for Brunei Darussalam.

His Majesty further noted, “This is an indication that our world is currently experiencing turbulent or chaotic times, which are disrupting peace and order. It is hard to predict when these troubled times will end.

“However, our main duty is to ensure that our country remains stable and safe from all forms of destructive elements. At the same time, we will not allow any negative elements to the country, and we must all be resolved to protect it, by the grace of Allah the Almighty.”

The monarch also highlighted the importance of peace and stability to the country and its citizens.

“No matter how wealthy it is, or ranked among the giant economies, these are meaningless if there is no lasting peace or order,” said His Majesty.

Meanwhile, the monarch said that Bruneians were fortunate to celebrate the Hari Raya festivities in a relatively peaceful and joyous atmosphere, among family and friends.

“It is my hope that this will continue to last, where all can take part in the festive occasion, without any exceptions,” said His Majesty.

On that note, His Majesty reminded that Bruneians also needed to take better care of their health and control their spending habits.

“During the fasting month, our dietary practices are under control, which obviously is good for the health, but during Syawal, there may be a shift in attitudes, which can have an adverse impact,” said the monarch.

“This is an obvious call for moderation in the selection and consumption of food, or as a health strategy.”

At the same time, His Majesty said that Muslims are also required to exercise more prudence in their spending.

“In other words, we should be more frugal and less wasteful. Apart from going against religious teachings, extravagance and reckless spending are deplorable habits,” said the monarch. “These habits need to be controlled, lest they should endanger our livelihoods.”

His Majesty also called on the people to constantly praise Allah the Almighty through recitations of the Takbir and Tahmid, on this significant occasion for Muslims.

“We should show immense gratitude to Allah the Almighty, for having successfully carried out our fasting obligations for an entire month,” said the monarch.

His Majesty concluded the titah by extending his well-wishes to the people of Brunei Darussalam.

“I and the other members of my family extend our Hari Raya greetings to all of the Muslim citizens and residents of Brunei Darussalam, wherever they may be. We pray for their wellbeing and that they are to celebrate this joyous event in peace and security,” said His Majesty.