Last day of Mothercare Daily Special promo

| Abdul Hakiim Yakof |

IT’S already New Year’s Eve, and Mothercare is offering several items at low prices to wrap up its ‘Daily Special’ promotion today, at all branches across the country.

Mascot appearances by Finn and Jake from ‘Adventure Time’ are from 7.30pm to 8.30pm at Mothercare Kiulap, while Winnie the Pooh and Tigger are scheduled to appear at Bebeland Kiulap from 8.30pm to 9.30pm.

Three local vendors – Happy Cream & Co, Candy Floss and The Kookie Lab will be catering to the public at Mothercare Kiulap, as part of the retail store’s collaboration with small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to promote local brands.

Among the discounted items are three packs of Mothercare cuddle & dry hooded towels, two ELC plastic red chairs, a Mothercare colour block travel cot, a Mothercare snoozie safari bath box, a Graco solo zigzag black stroller, a Philips Avent two-in-one electric steriliser, a Graco travel system literider stroller, a Philips Avent electric bottle warmer and a red Mothecare Ziba baby car seat.

Throughout the promotion, which began on December 27, three sales items were revealed daily on social media by Mothercare and Bebeland, before 6pm.