Last chance to catch throwback toys

|Â Â Â Â Abdul Hakiim YakofÂ Â Â Â |

INÂ COLLABORATION with the Youth Centre, Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei Hobby Enthusiasts (BHE) invites visitors to take a walk down memory lane with toys that once rocked their childhood.

The 3rd Brunei ToyCon opened its doors to the public on Friday afternoon.

The opening ceremony, held yesterday was officiated by Acting Director of Youth and Sports Pengiran Anak Mohd Sofian bin Pengiran Anak Haji Ibrahim.

With the theme â€˜Blast From the Pastâ€™, this yearâ€™s edition of Brunei ToyCon features a number of exhibitors and their toy exhibits, including toys from some of the more popular remastered animation series, drawing feelings of nostalgia. Collectible toys on display include military scale models, 1:6 figures, anime figurines and Gundam plastic models, among many others.

Brunei ToyCon features 12 vendors with booths displaying collectibles, memorabilia, rare items as well as vintage video games. This year, BHE has expanded its reach to include trading card games â€“ with Urban Games given the chance to demonstrate to the public how to play the Pokemon Trading Card Game and Magic: The Gathering card games. Card game competitions are also available for those ready to put their card playing skills to the test. Games & Lattes (a local board game cafÃ©) is also present to bring back the love for good old fashioned board games.

Today is the last day for visitors to catch a glimpse of the exhibits as Brunei ToyCon closes its doors at 5pm.