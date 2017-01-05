Labuan Port takes measures to reduce congestion, delays

LABUAN (Bernama) – Labuan Liberty Port Management Sdn Bhd (LLPM) and the Labuan Royal Malaysian Customs Department are taking steps to reduce congestion and delays at the Labuan Port.
LLPM Chief Executive Officer Datuk Seri Mohd Alias Abd Rahman said the measures included doubling the operating hours to 18 hours seven days a week, thus increasing loading and discharging rates of the equivalent to 30 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) daily from 10 TEUs previously.
He said the Labuan Port has also provided up to 21 days of free storage for transhipped goods to make it more attractive to exporters.
