Kuwait envoy hails relations with Brunei

| Izah Azahari |

THE Embassy of Kuwait in Brunei Darussalam yesterday held a dinner to celebrate the 56th National Day and the 26th Liberation Day of the State of Kuwait at the Indera Samudra Grand Hall of The Empire Hotel & Country Club, Jerudong.

Present as guest of honour at the event was Pehin Datu Lailaraja Major General (Rtd) Dato Paduka Seri Haji Awang Halbi bin Haji Mohd Yussof, the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports.

The event commenced with the singing of the national anthems of Brunei and Kuwait, followed by a cake-cutting ceremony, a presentation of souvenir to the guest of honour as well as a speech by Dr Fahad Mashary Al-Thafiri, Ambassador of the State of Kuwait to Brunei Darussalam.

The ambassador said the brotherly relations between Brunei and the State of Kuwait are witnessing great progress through regular high-level exchanges of official visits. The historical State Visit of His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Amir of the State of Kuwait, to Brunei Darussalam last October has opened a new chapter in bilateral relations, laying a solid foundation for joint cooperation in different areas of common interest.

“It is obvious that both countries share so much in common in various aspects such as religion, culture, economy, vision and aspirations and are further exploring their natural and human resources for sustainable development while diversifying sources of income,” said the envoy.

Dr Fahad added that the two countries are keen on taking advantage of these aspects to further consolidate their cooperation.

The recently convened third meeting of the Kuwait-Brunei Joint Committee on Economic and Technical Cooperation provided both sides with an opportunity to explore various ways and means to expand bilateral economic and technical cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, investment, petroleum, tourism, and higher education, the ambassador noted.

Also highlighted during his speech was the upcoming official visit of YB Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Lela Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Abdul Rahman bin Dato Setia Haji Mohamed Taib, the Speaker of Brunei’s Legislative Council to Kuwait which is in response to an invitation from his Kuwaiti counterpart to further encourage people-to-people exchange and informal mechanisms of diplomacy.