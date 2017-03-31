KUPU SB seminar focuses on Muslim family values

| Syazwani Hj Rosli |

MOSQUES and the mass media should assume more active roles in resolving family issues by conducting regular programmes for Muslim families and organising parenting courses or workshops, said Dr Zulkifli bin Haji Zakaria, Head of the Working Paper Formulating and Reporting.

He made these comments during the closing ceremony of the The Fiqh al-Usrah International Seminar 2017 at the Tarbiyyah Hall of the Religious Teachers University College of Seri Begawan (KUPU SB).

He also gave suggestions for Fiqh al-Usrah (Islamic Family Law) to be established as a core and compulsory course in higher learning institutions; and for the Fiqh al-Usrah Research Centre of KUPU SB to publish more books on Islamic family education.

He proposed that the Maqasid al-Syariah (the objectives of Syariah) be a core course in higher learning institutions.

The seminar concluded yest-erday with several resolutions to strengthen religious education, highlighting the importance of parental roles and the enforcement of Syariah law.

The resolutions also called for monitoring the use of Information Technology (IT) by young children, enhancing mutual understanding between spouses, educating the public on the concept of polygamy and promoting an Islamic understanding of marriage, while advocating cooperation between schools, parents and community.

Earlier, one main working paper was presented by Associate Professor Dr Sharifah Hayaati binti Syed Ismail from the Siasah Syar’iyyah Department of the Islamic Studies Academy at Universiti Malaya, on Managing Family and Career in an Organisation: An Analysis through the Tadayyun, Maqasidi and Wasatiyyah Approach.

In her presentation, she highlighted that families and careers are two inseparable entities for all Muslims, including women. She also cited work-related stress as a main issue in contemporary society, in addition to the increasing number of working women struggling to find a balance between their families and careers.

Associate Professor Dr Shar-ifah Hayaati proposed that an Islamic concept analysis based on Tadayyun (verifying the truth), Maqasidi (finding goals or purposes) and Wasatiyyah (moderation) could provide the framework, principles and core values for resolving current issues facing modern Muslim families.

The closing ceremony also witnessed the handover of the seminar’s resolutions to the Deputy Minister of Religious Affairs, Dato Paduka Awang Haji Abdul Mokti bin Haji Mohd Daud.

The ceremony ended with the recitation of Doa Selamat.