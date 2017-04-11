KUPU SB receives delegates from KUIPSAS

| Lyna Mohamad |

THE Religious Teachers University College of Seri Begawan (KUPU SB) yesterday hosted a delegation from the Sultan Ahmad Shah Pahang Islamic University College (KUIPSAS) in Peninsular Malaysia.

Led by Dato Haji Yahya bin Zainal Abidin, the Rector of KUIPSAS, the delegates comprised of Dr Mohd Zawavi bin Zainal Abidin, Deputy Rector (Academic and International); Rosli bin Omar, Deputy Rector (Research and Innovation); Dr Sharafuddin Aisa bin Haji Osman, Deputy Rector (Student Affairs), and Ustaz Mohamad Effat bin Haji Mokhtar, the Dean of KUIPSAS.

Welcoming the visitors was Ustaz Dr Haji Adanan bin Haji Basar, the Acting Ra’es of KUPU SB.

The delegates were briefed on the history of KUPU SB by Ustaz Mohd Hilmi Baihaqy bin Haji Awang Yussof, the Director of International and Public Communications, followed by a discussion session.

The visit yesterday aimed at fostering goodwill between KUPU SB and KUIPSAS, in addition to strengthening cooperation in the fields of education and research at both universities.