KUPU SB hosts roadshow on family values, obligations

| Ishan Ibrahim |

A ROADSHOW was held at the Brunei-Muara District Office yesterday by the Fiqh Al-Usrah Centre of the Religious Teachers University College of Seri Begawan (KUPU SB), which was aimed at strengthening the family institution, while at the same time promoting a sense of discipline and responsibility among the local community.

A brief welcoming speech was delivered by Ustazah Hajah Aisyah Radhiah binti Haji Ghani, the Director of Fiqh Al-Usrah Centre of KUPU SB, in which she outlined the roadshow’s objectives of highlighting the importance of family within the context of the national Malay Islamic Monarchy (MIB) philosophy and a ‘Zikir Nation’.

During the event, the topic of parental obligation to provide a religious upbringing for their children was highlighted in ‘Akauntabiliti Keluarga Untuk Tarbiah Anak Soleh’, by Dr Haji Adanan bin Haji Basar, the Acting Ra’es of KUPU SB and a member of the panel speaking various key issues of the family as an institution.

“Everyone, regardless of his or her beliefs, is always striving to be happy and contented, living in harmony within a family environment,” he told the audience.

“In an Islamic context, it is the goal of the family to produce children with good moral values and character that adhere to Islamic principles and the Sunnah of the Prophet Muhammad (pbuh).”

The panel also included Dr Abang Haji Hadzmin bin Abang Haji Taha, the Acting Deputy Ra’es of KUPUSB and the forum moderator; and Ustaz Mohd Hilmy Baihaqy bin Haji Awang Yussof, the Director of International Affairs and Public Relations at KUPU SB.

Dr Abang Haji Hadzmin, meanwhile, delivered a talk on developing family ties through learning the Al-Quran in ‘Pendidikan Al-Quran dalam Keluarga’.

The event was attended by members of the Legislative Council, along with mukim penghulus, village heads and consultative council members in the Brunei-Muara District.