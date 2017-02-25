Kudos to Brunei’s intellectual property strides

| Azlan Othman |

BRUNEI Darussalam has made major headway in the area of intellectual property (IP) in recent years including the establishment of a dedicated IP agency named Brunei IP Office (BruIPO).

This was stated in the fifth annual international IP index titled ‘The Roots of innovation’ prepared by the US Chamber of Commerce.

The index rated 45 world economies on patents, trademarks, copyright, trade secrets, enforcement, and international treaties.

In the index, the Sultanate was ranked 29 out of the 45 countries surveyed.

The Sultanate’s overall score increased from 11.44 out of 30 (38 per cent) in the fourth edition of the index to 14.18 out of 35 (41 per cent) in the fifth edition.

The increase mainly reflects a relatively strong performance in the five new indicators added in the fifth edition.

The United States, the United Kingdom and Germany topped the Index with overall scores of 32.62, 32.39 and 31.92 respectively.

Brunei has introduced a slew of major IP reforms of late. The Sultanate’s anti-piracy initiatives led to the country’s removal from the United States Trade Representative (USTR) Special 301 Report Watch List consecutively in 2013 and 2014. The report identifies trading partners that do not adequately and effectively protect intellectual property rights.

A study titled ‘Foreign Direct Investment Across APEC: Impediments and Opportunities for Investment’ conducted by the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Business Advisory Council cited Brunei Darussalam as a protector of IP.

Statistics from the Brunei IP Office show that the number of registration applications between 2012 and 2016 related to IP rights such as trademarks and patents is still low. Brunei’s accession to the Hague Agreement in 2013 is a positive step and provides a new avenue for the international registration of design rights.

The 2017 index said it is difficult to enforce design rights like other IP rights in Brunei. Counterfeiting of apparel and designer goods remains high. Awareness on the availability of design rights too is low.

The US Chamber reported that the economies benchmarked in the latest index account for 90 per cent of global gross domestic product (GDP).

“Just as a tree cannot grow without roots, innovation cannot thrive without intellectual property,” said David Hirschmann, President and CEO of the Chamber’s Global Intellectual Property Center (GIPC). “In the 2017 International IP Index, we provide both an IP report card for the world and a guidebook for policymakers seeking to bolster economic growth and innovation.

“This year’s index shows that a clear pack of leaders has emerged – the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan and the European Union. But all countries that invest in the systemic recognition and protection of IP stand to reap the benefits – foreign investments, healthier home-grown industries that export innovative products and a reputation as a place where the world can do business. From the most developed countries to the least, countries that demonstrate a commitment to IP will reap a reward,” he added.

“Governments from East to West all want the same thing – economic growth. Now more than ever, world economies must choose whether they will grow forward into the future or shrink back from endless innovative potential,” said Mark Elliot, Executive Vice-President of GIPC.

“Each year, this report attempts to highlight best practices among the world’s intellectual property environments. In 2017, many of the same challenges remain. Emerging markets, such as India, have made incremental gains and embraced positive rhetoric with their IPR policies, but they have not yet followed up with the legislative reforms innovators need.

“Some developed countries, including Canada and Australia, continue to implement policies that undermine their proud traditions of IP-led innovation. And even world leaders such as the US have room to grow and improve,” Elliot noted.

The Chamber’s GIPC is working around the world to champion intellectual property rights as a vital way to creating jobs, saving lives, advancing global economic growth, and generating breakthrough solutions to global challenges.