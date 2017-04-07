‘KSPN 2017’ to assist citizens in acquiring dream houses

| James Kon |

IT WAS announced yesterday that housing and land applicants from 2009 to 2015 would need to submit updated information for the Ministry of Development’s new data profiling scheme, ‘Kemaskini Data Pemohon Skim Perumahan Negara’ (KSPN) 2017.

The announcement was made during a press conference by Dr Nor Imtihan binti Haji Abdul Razak, the Deputy Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Development.

Also present at the press conference were Haji Mohammad Zain bin Haji Mohammad, the Acting Director of Housing Development; Dayang Rosniza binti Dato Paduka Haji Hamdani, the Acting Chief Quantity Surveyor; and Haji Mat Ramlee bin Haji Ibrahim, an Engineer under the Housing Development Department.

At present, there are around 26,000 applicants for the National Housing Scheme and the Land Title Scheme for Citizens.

Dr Nor Imtihan said that the ‘KSPN 2017’ scheme would be implemented from April 10 to June 10, to provide them with more comprehensive updates and accurate data profiling for the applicants.

The new statistics, she said, “will help us in carrying out analysis and more robust research, to improve the level of planning and existing policies in adapting to the current and future economic, as well as social, situations.

“What is important, in attaining balance for fulfilling the criteria of affordability and sustainability in the infra-housing development, is achieving the goals of Brunei Vision 2035 for quality standards of living.”

She also said that failing to submit the required details within the stated period would greatly affect the housing application process.

Meanwhile, seven locations have been designated for the manual distribution and receipt of ‘KSPN 2017’ forms: the Muwafaqah Hall on the first floor of the Housing Development Department at Jalan Airport Lama; the first floor lobby of the Ministry of Development; the lobby of the Public Works Department headquarters; the Water Services Department headquarters at Jalan Tasek Lama; the Belait branch of the Housing Development Department; the Tutong branch of the Housing Development Department; and the Temburong branch of Housing Development Department.

All the counters will be open daily from 8am to 4.30pm, except on Friday and Sunday, as well as public holidays.

Members of the public can also download the forms from the official website at www.housing.gov.bn, and email the completed questionnaire to kspn@hdd.gov.bn.

Applicants’ lists for housing and land from 2009 to 2015 can be found online, as well as at the seven locations mentioned above.

Further inquiries can be directed to the 1st Floor of Housing Development Department, should any names be missing from those lists.

For more information, members of the public can contact 2382145 ext 7013/7014, or email kspn@hdd.gov.bn.